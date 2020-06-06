Connect with us

Style

Fashionomics Africa's Debut Webinar Series Discusses Opportunities and Threats for The African Fashion Industry

Style

BN Collection to Closet: Issa Rae in Thebe Magugu

Style

The BN Style Recap: All The Fashion & Beauty Stories Causing A Stir This Week

Style

Everything You Need to Know About Sharon Chuter's #PullUpOrShutUp Challenge

Style

'We Are Not A Trend. We Don’t Need Your Performative Activism.' Irene Agbontaen On Optical Allyship

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 339

Style

BN Collection To Closet | Didi Olomide In Tongoro

Style

Designer Profiles: Meet Frank Aghuno, Creative Director Of the Blindingly Brilliant Brand Fruché

Style

How to Wear Neutrals This Summer, According to J'Adore Fashion

Style

These Influencers Created their own Runway Shows & It's the Coolest Thing You'll Watch Today

Style

Fashionomics Africa’s Debut Webinar Series Discusses Opportunities and Threats for The African Fashion Industry

BellaNaija Style

Published

53 mins ago

 on

The African Development Bank’s Fashionomics Africa initiative on Tuesday launched its first webinar series to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry. In total, 136 fashion entrepreneurs, digital innovators and creative minds joined the discussion. The theme of the first episode of the series was: “What does the COVID-19 disruption mean for Africa’s Fashion Market? Opportunities and Threats for Fashionpreneurs and Investors.

Supporting investment for the micro, small and medium enterprises in the creative and cultural industries, creating the right environment for the financial sector to play its full part in powering growth, lies at the heart of the African Development Bank’s agenda,” said Vanessa Moungar, Director of the Gender, Women and Civil Society Department at the African Development Bank.

The participants exchanged ideas and shared lessons learned on how to take advantage of online tools to strengthen businesses. Panelists included representatives from supply chain giant Maersk, the HEVA Fund for financing creative industries, the founder of made-in-Africa online brand Tongoro, and Afrikrea – an African e-commerce platform specializing in fashion and crafts.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AfDB Fashionomics Africa (@fashionomicsafrica) on

African fashion is rising right now. African designers need to develop their unique business model and have to be innovative. To do so, digital is key,” said Sarah Diouf, founder of Tongoro. “It’s a tool that we can truly leverage to our advantage. Africa has many stories to share and tell.”

Wakiuru Njuguna, Investment Manager and Partner at the HEVA Fund, said sustainability was going to be key to the future of fashion. “Going forward, sustainable fashion is going to be the way to go. The African fashion brands need to be ready to answer the questions they will be asked,” she said.

Subsequent Fashionomics Africa webinars will be available on the Fashionomics Africa Digital Marketplace and Mobile App (available both on IOS and Android)The platform aims to help Africa’s fashion designers, textile and accessories professionals connect with regional and global markets. Sign up on Fashionomics Africa here. Registration is free.

Fashionomics Africa leverages data and communication technologies to help entrepreneurs access business skills, finance and other tools.

 

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Moses Obroku: Letter To 20 Year Old Moses

Wanna Be an Advocate Against Sexual Violence in University Campuses in Lagos? WARIF Has a Program You Should Apply To

Ivie Omoregie: Understanding the Concept of Force Majeure
Omotade Alalade

How #BellaNaijaWCW Omotade Alalade of Beibei Haven Foundation is Supporting Women/Families Through Their Fertility Journey

Mfonobong Inyang: Our Investment In The Future of Our Children Is Still Being Handled With Kid Gloves
Advertisement
css.php