BN Collection to Closet: Issa Rae in Thebe Magugu

South African brand Thebe Magugu was spotlit once again on HBO‘s cult favourite show Insecure.

On today’s edition of BN Collection to Closet, we are once again obsessed with another blazer by an African designer on Insecure. Issa Rae donned this red, cold-shoulder blazer by LVMH Prize winner Thebe Magugu on a recent episode of the show. (It also comes as a trenchcoat!)

Costume designer of the show Shiona Turini styled the directional blazer with denim and opted to keep the accessories simple with Issa’s signature small hoops.

