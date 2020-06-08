What are you Waiting For? Here’s how to Purchase Femi Pedro’s New Book on the Fundamentals of Wealth Creation

Connect with us

They say ‘A Man is what he reads‘ and in pursuit of greatness & Financial growth, the Chairman of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Femi Pedro launched his book on wealth creation on Friday, June 5th, 2020 and this is one you should definitely read.

The book titled “The Formula For Wealth” is about the fundamentals of wealth creation through entrepreneurship, investing, and leadership, and it was written to inspire young people with a desire to create real wealth for themselves, even in the midst of a global pandemic or an economic recession.

If you have the desire, hunger, and ambition to succeed, owning a copy of this book is a to-do to tick off on.

To purchase the Special Edition, Limited Edition or the E-Book, order HERE

