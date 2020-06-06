Connect with us

Need to Understand the Principles of Wealth Creation? This InstaLive Session with Femi Pedro & Arese Ugwu is For You

itel Mobile introduces its P36 Series in First Virtual Product Launch

Femi Pedro shares His Thoughts on Wealth, Entrepreneurship & Leadership in His New Book 'Formula for Wealth'

#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Positioning for Post-COVID: Brian Tracy, George Fraser to headline the GOTNI Global Leadership Masterclass

You can Partner with Adlai Heroes Foundation to create a Safe Haven for Children

Chairman SMEDAN Femi Pedro to Launch his Book 'The Formula for Wealth' | Here's How You can Be Part of It

Don't Miss the Civil Society Groups Live TV & Virtual Citizens’ Townhall Today on Voting amidst COVID-19

Top Nigerian Artistes to Deliver a Thrilling Performance at Facebook & Red Cross #AfricaTogether Virtual Concert

Dreams From The Slum Empowerment Initiative Provided Support For Out-of-Work Private School Teachers in Under-Served Communities in Lagos

BellaNaija.com

Published

45 mins ago

 on

Femi Pedro, the Chairman of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), and former Deputy Governor of Lagos, launched his book on wealth creation on Friday, June 5, 2020.

The book titled “The Formula for Wealth”, is about the fundamentals of wealth creation through entrepreneurship, investing, and leadership.

We’ll be having a chat with him, and the interview will be hosted by Arese Ugwu.

If you want to discover the secrets to wealth creation, entrepreneurship, and financial liberation, this one for you. Don’t miss it!

Date: Saturday, June 6, 20202.
Time: 6 PM
Venue: bellanaijaonline

BellaNaija.com

