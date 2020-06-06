Need to Understand the Principles of Wealth Creation? This InstaLive Session with Femi Pedro & Arese Ugwu is For You

Femi Pedro, the Chairman of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), and former Deputy Governor of Lagos, launched his book on wealth creation on Friday, June 5, 2020.

The book titled “The Formula for Wealth”, is about the fundamentals of wealth creation through entrepreneurship, investing, and leadership.

We’ll be having a chat with him, and the interview will be hosted by Arese Ugwu.

If you want to discover the secrets to wealth creation, entrepreneurship, and financial liberation, this one for you. Don’t miss it!

Date: Saturday, June 6, 20202.

Time: 6 PM

Venue: bellanaijaonline