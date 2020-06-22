Find Out Why Genevieve Nnaji Fans are so Happy Today

You know you are a star when something as simple as new promotional photographs make your fans so happy! It’s surprising to note that this is the first time in almost five years that Nollywood superstar Genevieve Nnaji is releasing promotional photos.

The multi-talented actress/director has been updating fans with candid Instagram shots and red carpet appearances photos but nothing official.

These new photos have already received a collective total over 400,000 likes and 10,000 comments on her Instagram page.





Source: Genevieve Nnaji Instagram