Nollywood

Find Out Why Genevieve Nnaji Fans are so Happy Today

Nollywood

BellaNaija.com

Published

11 hours ago

 on

Genevieve Nnaji 2020 ShootYou know you are a star when something as simple as new promotional photographs make your fans so happy! It’s surprising to note that this is the first time in almost five years that Nollywood superstar Genevieve Nnaji is releasing promotional photos.
The multi-talented actress/director has been updating fans with candid Instagram shots and red carpet appearances photos but nothing official.

These new photos have already received a collective total over 400,000 likes and 10,000 comments on her Instagram page.


BN is taking a week-long break. However, we will be dropping bits of loveliness during our time off. Thank you so much for your love.

Source: Genevieve Nnaji Instagram

