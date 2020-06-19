Jants Collections Spring Summer 2020 Is Bound to Be a Celebrity Favourite

Jants Collections releases its Spring Summer Collection titled “THE COOLANT COLLECTION”and was inspired by the African “Jungle”.

In a statement from the Creative Director of the brand, Joel Ugo Enyinnaya he describes his inspiration behind the Coolant Collection:

”While growing up as a young child assisting my mother when she is stitching I found a great passion for design so during the global pandemic that struck the globe, I started to reflect during the lockdown when staying at home about my childhood on whenever I go to the farm to hunt there were three birds called OVU, AHIA and OKWA in my native language. These three birds were my favorite so I carefully searched for a fabric that depicted the OVU, AHIA, and OKWA bird description which unfortunately I couldn’t catch as a young man and had to pay homage to in my latest piece.

Looking at the collection you will love the fluidity that comes with the Coolant Collection which can be worn by anyone who understands what luxury contemporary African fashion entails which is fully embodied in this collection.