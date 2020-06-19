Connect with us

Style

Jants Collections Spring Summer 2020 Is Bound to Be a Celebrity Favourite

Promotions Style

Palm Angels launching at Polo Avenue

Style

Trust Us, You'll Fall In Love With DNA By Iconic Invanity's Lagos Inspired Collection

Style

It's All About Bold Statements & Prints this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 104

Style

BN Pick Your Fave | Toke Makinwa and Tiwa Savage In 2207 By TBally

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 341

Style

The BN Style Recap: 25 Fashion & Beauty Stories You Need To Read This Week

Style

Tiwa Savage's Resort Style Is Just as Impressive as Her Red Carpet Looks

BN TV Style

This Episode of Kiitana's 'Love It Or Leave It' IGTV Series Will Leave You In Stitches ?

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Soraya De Carvalho, Juliette Foxx, Lisa Folawiyo And More

Style

Jants Collections Spring Summer 2020 Is Bound to Be a Celebrity Favourite

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 days ago

 on

Jants Collections releases its Spring Summer Collection titled “THE COOLANT COLLECTION”and was inspired by the African “Jungle”.

In a statement from the Creative Director of the brand, Joel Ugo Enyinnaya he describes his inspiration behind the Coolant Collection:

”While growing up as a young child assisting my mother when she is stitching I found a great passion for design so during the global pandemic that struck the globe,  I started to reflect during the lockdown when staying at home about my childhood on whenever I go to the farm to hunt there were three birds called OVU, AHIA and OKWA in my native language. These three birds were my favorite so I carefully searched for a fabric that depicted the OVU, AHIA, and OKWA bird description which unfortunately I couldn’t catch as a young man and had to pay homage to in my latest piece.  

Looking at the collection you will love the fluidity that comes with the Coolant Collection which can be worn by anyone who understands what luxury contemporary African fashion entails which is fully embodied in this collection.

Credits

Designer @Jants_collection

Photo by @vineimagery cc @m.asephua

Models:

@deladem_klutsey

@queensalmatofficial.

@naa_ashe.leyy

Makeup : @glamazonsgh

Styled by : @official_nkc

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

1 Comment

  1. Zlatan

    June 19, 2020 at 2:12 pm

    Okpooo ohhh

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Jeremiah Ajayi: 30 Lessons I’ve Learned From Working for 30 Companies

Agbonmire Ifeh: The Sixth Child May Just Save the Family

Yewande Adeleke: Racial Discrimination, Inequality & Human Rights

Book Review: Unfolding Grace by Kikelomo Kuponiyi | Review by The BookLady Ng

What Is D’Banj Doing?

Advertisement
css.php