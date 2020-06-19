Connect with us

Trust Us, You'll Fall In Love With DNA By Iconic Invanity's Lagos Inspired Collection

Palm Angels launching at Polo Avenue

Jants Collections Spring Summer 2020 Is Bound to Be a Celebrity Favourite

It's All About Bold Statements & Prints this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 104

BN Pick Your Fave | Toke Makinwa and Tiwa Savage In 2207 By TBally

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 341

The BN Style Recap: 25 Fashion & Beauty Stories You Need To Read This Week

Tiwa Savage's Resort Style Is Just as Impressive as Her Red Carpet Looks

This Episode of Kiitana's 'Love It Or Leave It' IGTV Series Will Leave You In Stitches ?

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Soraya De Carvalho, Juliette Foxx, Lisa Folawiyo And More

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 days ago

 on

As expected, the lookbook for DNA by Iconic Invanity‘s Spring/Summer 2020 collection is nothing short of spectacular. The critically acclaimed collection which was debuted at an exclusive presentation at GTBank Fashion Weekend 2019, is inspired by the essence of Lagos city.

Tagged “Home”, the directional collection draws on vibrancy by playing with bright colours and the unique spirit of Lagosians with intricate, exceptional cuts and details. According to the creative director;

Each piece in this collection is much more than just a functional item of clothing; it reflects how this Lagos community, built up of individuals and families is woven together by creativity, colour, and ambition while maintaining a distinctive local identity. This “Lagos” identity, is represented in our music, art, and clothing continues to inspire the imagination, and fascinate the rest of the continent, and even the world.

For those of us who call Lagos home, the classic iconic beading in this collection captivates the wearer into a familiar yet exciting feeling. The boldness, creativity, and sparkle that is second nature to the Lagosian woman, is in our DNA. This collection is bold. This collection is powerful. This collection is us.

Anybody who has spent time in Lagos will know how animated and high-spirited the city is. The interconnectedness creates a rhythm of interaction that is revealed in each DNA by Iconic Invanity piece. The detail, creativity and light dance together as they are brought to life by those who make the Iconic garments, and by those iconic people who wear them.

See the full lookbook below

Credits:

Brand: DNA by Iconic Invanity @dna_byiconicinvanity

Photographer: @jerrie_rotimi

Model: @eniolaabolarin

Styling and creative direction: @thestyleinfidel @thestyleinfedelstudios

Hair @zubbydefination

Makeup @casskoncept1

