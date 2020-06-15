Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Get the Scoop on Blessing Amidu's Upcoming Animation Movie "Lady Buckit & the Motley Mopsters"

Movies & TV Scoop

Kunle Afolayan has a New Production Company & Film Academy! Let Him Take You on a Tour

BN TV Movies & TV

Katung Aduwak's Short Film “Not Supposed To Be Here" Tackles Racism & Police Brutality

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Mo Abudu & Lola Shoneyin Can't Wait for the World to Watch "The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Our June #BNMovieFeature is Addressing Violence Against Women | Watch Lota Chukwu‘s “I Am (Now/Not) My Mother”

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Mo Abudu is Ready to take on a New Challenge with "Death and the King's Horseman"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Kunle Afolayan's Tips for Sound Design and Music in Filmmaking

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Here's an All-New Look at Obi Emelonye’s Biopic of IBB – “Badamasi (Portrait of a General)”

BN TV Movies & TV

This Video is Proof that the #BBNaija Reunion Show has been Super Dramatic

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Tunde & Jeje Decide to Talk Things Out on Episode 2 of Ndani TV’s “Phases” Season 2

Movies & TV

Get the Scoop on Blessing Amidu’s Upcoming Animation Movie “Lady Buckit & the Motley Mopsters”

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Ladybuckit & the Motley Mopsters“, an upcoming 3D Nigerian feature-length animation, perfect for family entertainment.

It’s about a precocious self-absorbed little girl finds herself in wildly unfamiliar territory. There, she encounters a band of highly unusual characters who change the course of her destiny.

The animation features Bimbo Akintola, Kalu Ikeagwu, Jessica Edwards, Patrick Doyle, Caleb Audu, David Edwards, Bola Edwards, Kelechi Udegbe, Awazi Angbalaga, produced by Blessing Amidu, and directed by Bisi Adetayo.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Biodun Da Silva: If it Looks Toxic & Feels Toxic Then It Is Toxic… Get Out of That Relationship NOW!

Mirabel Centre: A Call to Men in the Justice and Law Enforcement Sectors to Fight to End Rape in Nigeria

Hope Obeten of CalabarBlog is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Ivie Omoregie: Understanding the Obas and Chiefs Laws of Lagos State

Jessica Ireju: Dear Cocoa, You Are The Best Parts of Me

Advertisement
css.php