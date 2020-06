Burna Boy, Rema, Sho Madjozi Nominated for 2020 BET Awards | See the Full List

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, BET 2020 awards slated for May 20 will now air on Sunday, June 28 (for Africa, Monday, June 9).

This year’s nominees have been announced, and the list reflects an abundance of creative expression and black excellence across music, television, film, sports, and philanthropy. The company’s release stated in part, “Using an array of innovative techniques and artist-generated content, the show will continue, allowing the audience to join in a celebration of black love, joy, pride and power with an all-star lineup.”

Burna Boy won the Best International Act category at the 2019 BET Awards, and we can’t forget the mind-blowing acceptance speech his mom and manager, Bose Ogulu delivered on black excellence.

Burna Boy has again been nominated for the Best International Act Award category alongside South African singer Sho Madjozi. Also included in the category are Stormzy and Dave from the UK with Ninho and S.Pri Noir from France.

In the fan-voted category of Best New International Act is Rema, Zimbabwe’s Sha Sha, Celeste, Young T and Bugsey from the UK and France’s Hatik and Stacy.

The complete list of nominees for the 2020 Awards are:

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)

INNOSS’B (DRC)

SHO MADJOZI (SOUTH AFRICA)

DAVE (U.K.)

STORMZY (U.K.)

NINHO (FRANCE)

S.PRI NOIR (FRANCE)

VIEWER’S CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT

REMA (NIGERIA)

SHA SHA (ZIMBABWE)

CELESTE (U.K.)

YOUNG T & BUGSEY (U.K.)

HATIK (FRANCE)

STACY (FRANCE)