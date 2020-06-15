Another Season of South African Netflix Series “Blood & Water” is in the Works

Connect with us

It’s official! We’re getting another season of South African Netflix Original Series, “Blood & Water”. Season one was undeniably a huge success, full of drama, intrigue and suspense.

If you’re yet to watch the first season, you really need to.

The second season of the teen drama series, “Blood & Water”, will see Puleng and Fikile deal with the consequences of their explosive confrontation as more mystery and drama unfolds.

“Blood & Water” is directed by South Africa’s Nosipho Dumisa and produced by Gambit Films led by Bradley Joshua and Benjamin Overmeyer as producers.

“Blood & Water” stars breakout star Khosi Ngema as well as experienced known talent, Ama Qamata (“Gemora“, “My Perfect Family“, “Rhythm City“), Natasha Thahane (“Skeem Saam“, “The Queen“), Gail Mabalane (“The Road“, “The Wild“), Cindy Mahlangu (“The QueenThe Herd“), Thabang Molaba (“The Queen“), Arno Greeff (“Binnelanders“) and Dillon Windvogel (“DanZ“).

Although the premiere date for season two is yet to be announced.

Here’s a clip of the announcement on Netflix SA.

