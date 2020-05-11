WATCH the Teaser for Netflix’s African Original “Blood & Water”

Connect with us

We’re counting down days to the debut of Netflix’s African Original Young Adult Drama series, “Blood & Water“.

The upcoming series will debut on May 20, 2020, and it follows the exploits of the intelligent, proactive and impulsive 16- year-old Puleng Khumalo, as she engineers her transfer to Parkhurst College, (a prestigious inner-city school for Cape Town’s elite scholars and academic overachievers) to investigate the 17-year-old cold case of her abducted-at-birth older sister she’s never met.

“Blood & Water” is directed by South Africa’s Nosipho Dumisa and produced by Gambit Films led by Bradley Joshua and Benjamin Overmeyer as producers.

“Blood & Water” stars breakout star Khosi Ngema as well as experienced known talent, Ama QamataNatasha ThahaneGail MabalaneCindy Mahlangu, Thabang Molaba, ArnoGreeff and DillonWindvogel.

Check out some BTS photos.

Here’s your first look. Watch the trailer below.

Photo Credit: netflixsa

1 Comment

  1. Charles Matthew

    May 11, 2020 at 6:00 pm

    This s not the first African movie by Netflix… Queen Sono is the First.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1zgxDFEifyI

    Reply

