Lamboginny is out with a music video for the banging new track “Black Man” produced by Sto the Producer.

The Afro-beat style anthem, that directly addresses the issues affecting the global Black community and generational injustice on African Americans.

The video features striking imagery which is a representation of the message that needs to be heard right now, as the world comes together to advocate for, “BLACK LIVES MATTER.”

Lamboginny is calling on the general society to put an end systematic racism, embrace equality and empathy towards all humans.

Watch the video below: