Watch the Night of Tribute Held for Ibidunni Ighodalo

BN TV

Published

19 hours ago

 on

Funeral rites for Ibidunni Ighodalo began with a service of hymns, a floral procession was put together by the Event Industry Professionals on Friday, followed by a night of tribute.

Her family, friends and loved ones were present at the event to pay tribute to the renowned event planner, founder of the Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation, mother, and friend to many.

All paid tribute to Ibidunni, speaking of the selflessness, altruism, and commitment to her work.

Among the well-wishers were Babajide Raji Fashola, Yemi Osinbajo, Pastor Mathew Ashinmolowo, Titi Adenuga, and others.

The Funeral Service will hold today, Saturday, June 20.

Watch the video below:

