Our June #BNMovieFeature is Addressing Violence Against Women | Watch “Rosemary’s Fight”

Sexual assault, rape, gender-based violence, and domestic violence, are now becoming pervasive in our world today. These past few weeks, we’ve had victims who passed on as a result of this wicked act, while survivors are staying strong, telling their story and revealing the perpetrators.

One of the most powerful tool when it comes to fighting social causes is through film. We know a lot still needs to be done, that is why for our #BNMovieFeature this Month, we specifically want to address violence against women, featuring a selection of brilliant movies from Nollywood.

***

The movie for today is the Mina Christine –produced film titled “Rosemary’s Fight”.

When Rosemary finds herself with two kids, no job, and an abusive husband, she must figure out a safe way out. This movie stars, Rita Dominic, John Dumelo, Desmond Elliot, Solange Niba, Mina Christine, Adunni Ade, and Uti Nwachukwu.

Watch the video below: