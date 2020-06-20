Connect with us

Our June #BNMovieFeature is Addressing Violence Against Women | Watch "Rosemary's Fight"

Here’s Where You Can Watch the Live Stream of Ibidunni Ighodalo’s Funeral Service

Korede Bello is answering All Your Questions

Watch the Night of Tribute Held for Ibidunni Ighodalo

Oxlade & Bad Boy Timz share Laughter & some Shots on Ndani TGIF Show

Will Khalil Confess His True Feelings to Faa? Find on this Episode of MTV Shuga "Alone Together"

Vandora Spills the Tea on Catching a Guy's Attention Online

Don’t Miss this New Episode of Ndani TV’s “Phases” Season 2

Khalil gets Advice from Ebisinde on this Episode of MTV Shuga's "Alone Together" Series

Friends & Family Gather for Ibidunni Ighodalo’s Service of Hymns

Published

17 hours ago

 on

Sexual assault, rape, gender-based violence, and domestic violence, are now becoming pervasive in our world today. These past few weeks, we’ve had victims who passed on as a result of this wicked act, while survivors are staying strong, telling their story and revealing the perpetrators.

One of the most powerful tool when it comes to fighting social causes is through film. We know a lot still needs to be done, that is why for our #BNMovieFeature this Month, we specifically want to address violence against women, featuring a selection of brilliant movies from Nollywood.

This section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, short films, serials and so much more.

***

The movie for today is the Mina Christine produced film titled “Rosemary’s Fight”.

When Rosemary finds herself with two kids, no job, and an abusive husband, she must figure out a safe way out. This movie stars, Rita Dominic, John Dumelo, Desmond Elliot, Solange Niba, Mina Christine, Adunni Ade, and Uti Nwachukwu.

Watch the video below:

