A Beautiful Floral Procession Was Held as a Tribute to Ibidunni Ighodalo

Join Tonye Cole, Amin S Ameen, Dami Oniru at the ‘The Power of One’ Conference - Saturday, June 20

Cardi B, Cynthia Erivo, Karrueche Tran spotted at Teyana Taylor's "The Album" Listening Party

#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Union Bank set to co-sponsor the anticipated TEDxLagos Virtual Gathering themed 'Upside' | June 13th

Join BellaNaija for a Special Panel Discussion at TEDxLagos Conference: "Storytelling for our Future History Books" | June 13

Timi Dakolo, TY Bello to join Babajide Sanwo-olu, Wole Soyinka at the Youth Pro-Democracy Webinar to Commemorate June 12 & Democracy Day

#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

George Floyd Laid to Rest in Private Funeral Service

TEDxLagos Conference 2020 - Upside - is Almost Here! Get the Details | June 13

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 days ago

 on

Ibidunni Ighodalo‘s sad passing came as a shock to many on Sunday, June 14, and tributes are still pouring in.

On the 18th of June, several event planners gathered together to pay their tribute with a floral procession, a balloon release, and a flower presentation to Pastor Ituah Ighodalo.

The event, put together by the Event Industry Professionals, was attended by a few mentees, colleagues, and close friends while other stakeholders joined virtually via Zoom.

The renowned event planner and founder of the Ibidunni IghodaloFoundation will always be remembered fondly.

A Night of Tributes has been planned for the 19th of June, while the Funeral Service will be on the 20th of June.

***

Floral Procession

Balloon Release

Flower Presentation

Photo Credit: Damell Photography (@damellphotography)

8 Comments

  1. Oluwakemi

    June 19, 2020 at 11:18 am

    May her soul rest in perfect peace.

  2. Ada

    June 19, 2020 at 11:39 am

    I don’t know her but I cried. Pastor Ituah is sad!

  3. TessO

    June 19, 2020 at 12:56 pm

    Brought tears to my eyes! So sad. I take comfort in her legacy and in the hope of the resurrection. May God, the Source of All comfort, be with her family, friends and staff. Rest on Ibidun, we were a beautiful gem.

  4. Onome

    June 19, 2020 at 2:11 pm

    My God, my heart goes to her family, most especially her husband. God almighty pls give him strength. And also Tomike Adeoye. Give her strength

  5. Olufunmi

    June 19, 2020 at 2:20 pm

    May her soul rest in perfect peace, people like her live for a while making great impacts in people lives and when they leave they creates very large vaccum that can never be fill.sweet ibudunni.

  6. Aj

    June 19, 2020 at 5:00 pm

    May her soul rest in peace and may the Most High God bring comfort to Pastor Ituah, her children and the Ighodalo and Ajayi families.

  7. Peres

    June 19, 2020 at 8:18 pm

    Sweet Mama Ibidun. In such a short time you touched so many lives and you always had such a positive impact on people. may God Almighty comfort her family …Rest in peace

  8. Olayinka A

    June 19, 2020 at 11:49 pm

    A Phenomenal Woman. Ibidunni, Thank You!

