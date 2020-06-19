Events
A Beautiful Floral Procession Was Held as a Tribute to Ibidunni Ighodalo
Ibidunni Ighodalo‘s sad passing came as a shock to many on Sunday, June 14, and tributes are still pouring in.
On the 18th of June, several event planners gathered together to pay their tribute with a floral procession, a balloon release, and a flower presentation to Pastor Ituah Ighodalo.
The event, put together by the Event Industry Professionals, was attended by a few mentees, colleagues, and close friends while other stakeholders joined virtually via Zoom.
The renowned event planner and founder of the Ibidunni IghodaloFoundation will always be remembered fondly.
A Night of Tributes has been planned for the 19th of June, while the Funeral Service will be on the 20th of June.
***
Floral Procession
Balloon Release
Flower Presentation
Photo Credit: Damell Photography (@damellphotography)
Oluwakemi
June 19, 2020 at 11:18 am
May her soul rest in perfect peace.
Ada
June 19, 2020 at 11:39 am
I don’t know her but I cried. Pastor Ituah is sad!
TessO
June 19, 2020 at 12:56 pm
Brought tears to my eyes! So sad. I take comfort in her legacy and in the hope of the resurrection. May God, the Source of All comfort, be with her family, friends and staff. Rest on Ibidun, we were a beautiful gem.
Onome
June 19, 2020 at 2:11 pm
My God, my heart goes to her family, most especially her husband. God almighty pls give him strength. And also Tomike Adeoye. Give her strength
Olufunmi
June 19, 2020 at 2:20 pm
May her soul rest in perfect peace, people like her live for a while making great impacts in people lives and when they leave they creates very large vaccum that can never be fill.sweet ibudunni.
Aj
June 19, 2020 at 5:00 pm
May her soul rest in peace and may the Most High God bring comfort to Pastor Ituah, her children and the Ighodalo and Ajayi families.
Peres
June 19, 2020 at 8:18 pm
Sweet Mama Ibidun. In such a short time you touched so many lives and you always had such a positive impact on people. may God Almighty comfort her family …Rest in peace
Olayinka A
June 19, 2020 at 11:49 pm
A Phenomenal Woman. Ibidunni, Thank You!