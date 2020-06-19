A Beautiful Floral Procession Was Held as a Tribute to Ibidunni Ighodalo

Ibidunni Ighodalo‘s sad passing came as a shock to many on Sunday, June 14, and tributes are still pouring in.

On the 18th of June, several event planners gathered together to pay their tribute with a floral procession, a balloon release, and a flower presentation to Pastor Ituah Ighodalo.

The event, put together by the Event Industry Professionals, was attended by a few mentees, colleagues, and close friends while other stakeholders joined virtually via Zoom.

The renowned event planner and founder of the Ibidunni IghodaloFoundation will always be remembered fondly.

A Night of Tributes has been planned for the 19th of June, while the Funeral Service will be on the 20th of June.

***

Floral Procession

Balloon Release

Flower Presentation

Photo Credit: Damell Photography (@damellphotography)