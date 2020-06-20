Join Tonye Cole, Amin S Ameen, Dami Oniru at the ‘The Power of One’ Conference – Saturday, June 20

Connect with us

Join us on Saturday, June 20, 2020, for a powerful conference of great minds to showcase The Power Of One. An impressive line up of all time, featuring an influential mix of Baby Boomers, Generation X, and Millennials.

To teach the concept of ‘The Power of One’, I needed something tangible my Young Adult (15-30) audience would be able to relate to; and dare to emulate, replicate, and triplicate even: One product/ One unit of Currency / Infinity Returns.

It is my fervent belief that: “I’mPossible, and So Are You.

My publication ‘The Daring Power Of One’ speaks to this.” -Aminah

Grab your e-copy of The Daring Power of One NOW for N1,000 ONLY and join us at the BONUS e-Workshop on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

See more details HERE

1 Comment

  1. Roy

    June 20, 2020 at 2:43 pm

    It is very good very motivated me to do more and go the extra mile to achieve my goals

    Reply

