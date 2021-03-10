Wunmi Adelusi: “The Millennial Employee” Addresses Important Dynamics of the Workplace

In 2016, I changed jobs and was deployed to a department outside of my core competence. When I resumed, I felt underutilized, however, I had to deal with that. So I began to document the principles I applied to thrive in my new department. Subsequently, I started ‘The Millennial Employee community on Instagram – a platform aimed to help millennials like myself thrive in the workplace.

Three years after, I have decided to share my story and discoveries about thriving in the workplace with you through my book, The Millennial Employee. The wait is over, and I am excited to announce to my BellaNaija Family that my first book is here! Are you at a job you dislike or feel undervalued? I have been there, and I can help. Asides from the fact that the book gives clarity for where you are, you will gain insight and inspiration for the journey ahead.

The Millennial Employee addresses five important dynamics of the workplace:

Purpose

One of the things I struggled with earlier on in my career was whether I could fulfill my purpose being traditionally employed, particularly when entrepreneurship is considered the ‘best’ path to living your dream. On the contrary, I have discovered that there is always a purpose right where you are, if only you give yourself to it. Embracing purpose brings out creativity in you.

Performance

In this ‘woke’ generation, it is easy to gloss over the importance of performance in the workplace. I have, however, discovered that nothing sustains relationships in the workplace like performance. The question is, “what can you do to help?” Answering this question will get you ahead in networking, gaining a sponsor, and so much more. Be prepared though, the reward for good work is first more work (amongst other things).

People

I am sure you are familiar with the saying “if you want to go fast, go alone, if you want to go far, go with people.” The experiences of life are too vast for you to experience all by yourself. You need allies, mentors, sponsors, and cannot build these relationships if you do not value people.

Persistence/Peserverance

Statistics show that millennials are often considered job hoppers. In the face of a challenge at work, what do you do? Exit? Sometimes not every challenge at work requires a change of job. Likewise, a change of job does not always equal career growth. Developing mastery at anything in life requires persistence. Anyone can be faithful with big roles, however, faithfulness in small things is a big deal.

Perception (Personal Branding)

God looks at your heart while men look at your works. In the workplace, as it is with life, perception is reality. What impressions do your co-workers make of your actions? While you are not acting to please anyone, you sure want to put your best foot forward. That is what eventually becomes your brand – what you are known for.

Get your copy of The Millenial Employee here for more insights on how to thrive as a 21st-century non-entrepreneur.