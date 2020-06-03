How #BellaNaijaWCW Omotade Alalade of Beibei Haven Foundation is Supporting Women/Families Through Their Fertility Journey

For our #BellaNaijaWCW feature this week, we shine the spotlight on and celebrate Omotade Alalade, the founder of Beibei Haven Foundation – a non-profit supporting women and couples through their fertility journey. The organisation focuses on providing support to couples dealing with infertility, pregnancy/baby loss and genotype challenges.

A lot of families, especially young couples battle with fertility issues, and sometimes, the journey can feel very lonely. Omotade experienced this too in the early years of her marriage: infertility, genotype challenges, miscarriages and a complicated pregnancy. She was devastated, overwhelmed and isolated as she went through numerous fertility challenges. She was living in fear of being judged by what she was going through and unable to find adequate support to help her through.

In addition to her fertility challenges, financial difficulties also played a major role as they could not afford the necessary treatments and had to get a loan. For the first 2 years of her marriage, she was constantly working to pay for fertility treatments.

She decided to do something by founding Beibei Haven Foundation to stand by married women in similar situations, giving them assurance that they are not alone and all hope is not lost.

Beibei Haven provides free fertility treatment grants to low income earners (these treatments include In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) and surgical operations; provides support, information and education; creates awareness on fertility challenges through its fertility walks and pregnancy/baby loss summits; and promotes equal access to fertility treatments.

Through Beibei Haven, Omotade raises funds from private individuals and organizations to enable the foundation give free fertility treatments to those who cannot afford it.

Omotade is also the co-founder of Elev8 Media, an outdoor advertising company in Lagos, Nigeria, and was director in the company up until 2016 when she started Beibei Haven.

In 2016, Omotade was named in BBC’s “100 Women List” and in 2017, she was named one of the 100 Most Inspiring Women in Nigeria in celebration of International Women’s Day by Y! Naija and Leading Ladies Africa.

We celebrate Omotade for rising above her challenges and setting up a platform to help other women and families do same.