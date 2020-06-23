We’ll Totally Rock These Outfits Designed By Esther Agunbiade

All the Big Brother Naija “Pepper Dem” season housemates are finding their way as celebrities.

One housemate who we’ve always loved her style is Esther, and now the reality star is a Creative Designer for BJ Couture.

She has shared several photos on her Instagram page of some pieces from a new line she designed, called The Corset Collection.

She describes the collection as something for the modern African woman.

For each piece, she says “It was made with high-quality steel bone to provide support and comfort.”

See the pieces she has debuted so far below.

Photo Credit: @esther_biade