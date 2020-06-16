Schools will Reopen if These Conditions are Met

Connect with us

The Federal Government laid down some conditions for the reopening of educational institutions in Nigeria.

The guidelines announced by the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba at the Abuja the 2020 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board on today, Tuesday.

He said all institutions must have:

  • Hand-washing facilities.
  • Body temperature checks.
  • Body disinfectants at all entering points to their major facilities including the gates, hostels, classes, offices, etc.
  • The whole premises of each institution must be decontaminated.
  • All efforts must be geared toward maintenance of the highest level of hygiene.
  • Ensure Social and Physical Distancing in class sizes and meeting spaces.

However, the minister warned authorities against reopening schools without the Federal Government’s authorisation, Punch reports.

