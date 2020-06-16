Connect with us

Inspired News

Temie Giwa-Tubosun is Cartier Women's Initiative's 2020 Laureate for Sub-Saharan Africa 👏🏽

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

#FacesBehindTheMask celebrates the Heroes on the Frontline against COVID-19

Inspired News

Celebrating Ibidunni Ighodalo's Life and Legacy

Features Inspired

Mirabel Centre: A Call to Men in the Justice and Law Enforcement Sectors to Fight to End Rape in Nigeria

Career Features Inspired

Hope Obeten of CalabarBlog is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

BN TV Inspired

Neijae Graham-Henries the "World’s Youngest Barber" Isn’t Letting Her Age Get in the Way of her Goals

Inspired

"It is important that while we ask women and girls to speak up about RAPE, we are also ready to listen" - Medplus MD, Joke Bakare

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

Temie Giwa-Tubosun is Cartier Women’s Initiative’s 2020 Laureate for Sub-Saharan Africa 👏🏽

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Temie Giwa-Tubosun of Life Bank has been announced as the 2020 Laureate for Sub-Saharan Africa and has won the sum of US$ 100,000 in grant at the 2020 edition of Cartier Women’s Initiative.

Because of Temie’s dedication to Lifebank, they have saved 8,000 lives. As a medical distribution company, Lifebank uses data and technology to discover and deliver essential medical products to hospitals in Nigeria.

Last week, Funkola Odeleye of DIYLaw and Temie Giwa-Tubosun were shortlisted as finalists.

The Cartier Women’s Initiative which was founded in 2006, has helped women over the years to reach their full potential by shining a light on their achievements, whilst providing them with the necessary financial, social and human capital support in growing their businesses and leadership skills. This initiative is open to women-run and women-owned businesses across the globe and sector with the aim of ensuring a strong and sustainable social and environmental impact as defined by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

See the announcement here:


Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Maintaining Your Digital Distance From Cyber Criminals

Kolawole Ajayi: Here are Some Tips to Stay Safe While Driving as the Lockdown Restrictions Are Lifted

Biodun Da Silva: If it Looks Toxic & Feels Toxic Then It Is Toxic… Get Out of That Relationship NOW!

Jean Clare Oge: When it comes to Mental Health, We All Live in Glass Houses

Mirabel Centre: A Call to Men in the Justice and Law Enforcement Sectors to Fight to End Rape in Nigeria

Advertisement
css.php