Promotions
She Leads Africa to help Women-led Businesses through its High Growth Coaching program | Submit Your Application
Applications are closing this weekend for the She Leads Africa High Growth Coaching Program, a digital program to provide growth-focused entrepreneurs with coaching and support to scale their businesses.
In partnership with the Work In Progress Alliance, VC4A, and Oxfam Nigeria, this brand new program is focused on helping women-led businesses navigate through the current economic crisis and develop a targeted plan for growth.
Successful applicants to the program will enjoy:
- Check-in calls with a personal business coach once a month
- Monthly virtual support group meetings
- Bi-weekly graded personalized scorecards to keep track of weekly lessons and your business
- 3 months of intensive training on business and operational skills
- Access to a private community of high achieving founders
- Support in creating a roadmap of tangible business goals
This is a private program for only 15 founders, so you do not want to miss out on this opportunity.
Visit SheLeadsAfrica.org/HighGrowth to learn more about the program, review the frequently asked questions, and submit your application today.
Applications close on June 20, 2020, at 11:59 pm (WAT).
—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content