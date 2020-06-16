She Leads Africa to help Women-led Businesses through its High Growth Coaching program | Submit Your Application

Applications are closing this weekend for the She Leads Africa High Growth Coaching Program, a digital program to⁣⁣ provide growth-focused entrepreneurs with coaching and support to scale their businesses.⁣⁣

In partnership with the Work In Progress Alliance, VC4A, and Oxfam Nigeria, this brand new program is focused on helping women-led businesses navigate through the current economic crisis and develop a targeted plan for growth.

Successful applicants to the program will enjoy:

Check-in call s with a personal business coach once a month⁣⁣

Monthly virtual support group meetings⁣⁣

Bi-weekly graded personalized scorecards to keep track of weekly lessons and your business⁣⁣

3 months of intensive training on business and operational skills⁣⁣

Access to a private communit y of high achieving founders⁣⁣

Support in creating a roadmap of tangible business goals⁣⁣

This is a private program for only 15 founders, so you do not want to miss out on this opportunity.

Visit SheLeadsAfrica.org/HighGrowth to learn more about the program, review the frequently asked questions, and submit your application today.

Applications close on June 20, 2020, at 11:59 pm (WAT).

