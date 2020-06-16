Connect with us

Promotions

She Leads Africa to help Women-led Businesses through its High Growth Coaching program | Submit Your Application

Promotions

Give yourself a Mouthwatering Treat this June with these yummy Domino's Pizza, Coldstone Ice-cream & Pinkberry Yoghurt Deals

Promotions

First Bank presents 20,000 Units of E-learning devices to Lagos State Government towards driving 1 million Students to E-learning

Promotions

Our #AuntyTohSure Dakore is Proud to Champion the cause of Personal Hygiene with the Brand New 2Sure Hand & Surface Sanitizer

Promotions

Mobile Review: The New TECNO Spark 5 has an Impressive upgrade you can't Resist & More

Promotions

Access Bank to support the Health Sector with 100 Billion Naira Intervention Fund

Promotions

Ex-Big Brother Naija Housemates; Wondering What They have Been up to?

Movies & TV Nollywood Promotions Scoop

Yvonne Jegede Joins Forces with Deyemi Okanlawon for the Forthcoming Crime Comedy "Honeymoon Nightmare"

Career Promotions

Funkola Odeleye, Temie Giwa-Tubosun shortlisted as Finalists in the 2020 Edition of the Cartier Women’s Initiative

Promotions

"Invest N5 billion into Sujimoto & get N10 billion back in 3 years" - Sijibomi Ogundele, MD/CEO Sujimoto

Promotions

She Leads Africa to help Women-led Businesses through its High Growth Coaching program | Submit Your Application

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Applications are closing this weekend for the She Leads Africa High Growth Coaching Program,  a digital program to⁣⁣ provide growth-focused entrepreneurs with coaching and support to scale their businesses.⁣⁣

In partnership with the Work In Progress Alliance, VC4A, and Oxfam Nigeria, this brand new program is focused on helping women-led businesses navigate through the current economic crisis and develop a targeted plan for growth. 

Successful applicants to the program will enjoy:

  • Check-in calls with a personal business coach once a month⁣⁣
  • Monthly virtual support group meetings⁣⁣
  • Bi-weekly graded personalized scorecards to keep track of weekly lessons and your business⁣⁣
  • 3 months of intensive training on business and operational skills⁣⁣
  • Access to a private community of high achieving founders⁣⁣
  • Support in creating a roadmap of tangible business goals⁣⁣

This is a private program for only 15 founders, so you do not want to miss out on this opportunity.

Visit SheLeadsAfrica.org/HighGrowth to learn more about the program, review the frequently asked questions, and submit your application today. 

Applications close on June 20, 2020, at 11:59 pm (WAT).

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Maintaining Your Digital Distance From Cyber Criminals

Kolawole Ajayi: Here are Some Tips to Stay Safe While Driving as the Lockdown Restrictions Are Lifted

Biodun Da Silva: If it Looks Toxic & Feels Toxic Then It Is Toxic… Get Out of That Relationship NOW!

Jean Clare Oge: When it comes to Mental Health, We All Live in Glass Houses

Mirabel Centre: A Call to Men in the Justice and Law Enforcement Sectors to Fight to End Rape in Nigeria

Advertisement
css.php