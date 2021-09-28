Connect with us

16 African Startup Companies Have Been Selected for VC4A Venture Showcase!

RiRi Okoye: How to Avoid Burnout As a Business Owner

GOTNI Leadership Centre to Train Nigerian Creatives for Leadership Masterclass | October 8th & 25th

Hearty Cheers as Kenneth Omoruyi & Chinedu Iwuora join the Winning Train at the 40 Under 40 Award

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) Application Is Now Open | Apply Now

Managing Director of FCMB, Yemisi Edun pushes for more Leadership Training for Female Accountants

You Can Now Apply for 2022/2023 AIG Scholarships at the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford

Grace Ofure's Story is one of Resilience & Commitment

Here are the Recipients of the AIG Scholarship for 2021/22

Published

2 mins ago

 on

Venture Capital for Africa is proud to announce the 16 companies that have been selected for the VC4A Venture Showcase – Seed A and Series A tracks.

The 2021 portfolio companies have been vetted by Venture Capital investors through a rigorous referral and selection process and represent the best Seed and Series A investment opportunities on the continent.

They demonstrate strong revenues and competitive edge, are well-positioned for regional and international expansion and are working on important innovations in the healthcare, finance, transport, commerce and education sectors. All companies provide technology-intensive or innovation-based products or services that are currently available in one or more African markets.

The founders will showcase their businesses to investors during the Africa Early Stage Investor Summit on the 4th to 5th of November 2021, a signature industry event organized by VC4A and its partner the African Business Angels Network (ABAN).

The rounds range between $400K and $20M and interested investors can get their seat at the table through the dedicated AESIS DealRooms organized in the week following the Summit. Since 2017, the Showcase portfolio companies have jointly raised over $160M in venture capital.

See the selected startups below:

Series A track portfolio:

Seed track portfolio:

Venture Residency Program

Over the next six weeks, the selected startups will participate in a virtual investor readiness program aimed to get them in top fundraising shape for #AESIS2021.

The workshops will be led by renowned African investors: Aaron Fu of Catalytic Fund, Aniko Szigetvari of Atlantica Ventures, Gregoire de Padirac of Orange Ventures and Andrea Bohmert of Knife Capital, and will be complemented by office hours with domain experts and high profile guest speaker sessions. The entrepreneurs will also be linked to top Venture Capital and angel investors for one-on-one mentorship.

