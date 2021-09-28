Jumoke Dada is the First Guest on the New Season of Ndani TV’s “Young CEO”

Young, talented and a go-getter!

Meet Jumoke Dada, the young Nigerian woman rebranding the African culture and identity through her design and furniture brand Taeillo.

She is profiled on the first episode of Ndani TV’s “Young CEO” as she talks about her journey as an Architect turned entrepreneur, the challenges she has faced on the way, and her projections for the future.

