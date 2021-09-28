Connect with us

Jumoke Dada is the First Guest on the New Season of Ndani TV’s “Young CEO”

Published

39 mins ago

 on

Young, talented and a go-getter!

Meet Jumoke Dada, the young Nigerian woman rebranding the African culture and identity through her design and furniture brand Taeillo.

She is profiled on the first episode of Ndani TV’s “Young CEO” as she talks about her journey as an Architect turned entrepreneur, the challenges she has faced on the way, and her projections for the future.

Welcome to the new school of Ndani TV’s “Young CEO”.

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

