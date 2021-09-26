ICYMI: Here are Photos from The Futa 95-01 Alumni Party Tagged “Lagos Conclave”

The FUTA 95-01 Alumni set organized a South-West Conclave reunion party to allow the Alumni members living in the south-western part of the country to come together to unwind, connect and reunite with some of their old folks at a private beach resort in Lagos.

The Reunion tagged ‘Lagos Conclave’ brought an afternoon of old school nostalgia, as participants reminisced over their old school days experience, pranks, and all sort of memories.

The event which was hosted by the Nigerian Cluster Lead, Steve Osho, and Assistant Chief host, Lanre Babalola, witnessed tremendous support from a few other notable Alumni members like Razak Elegbede, Femi Oshinlaja, Kole Akintimehin, Tope Omosehin, Kayode Oyinkolade, Debo Aladekemo, Toyin Bakre, Niran Adepoju, Femi Adegbe, Toyin Leo, Deola Durodola, and Wale Oluyede.

The reunion party also had in attendance the President of the FUTA 95-01 Alumni Yemi Adesanya and the Vice President Eniola Ilemobola, who flew in from the United Kingdom, as the special guest. The event which witnessed an unprecedented turnout of Alumni members was one of the initiatives from the Nigerian Cluster Lead, who had rolled out a strategic reunion agenda for all the members across the country by breaking the Alumni across Nigeria into different conclaves to foster unity amongst members across the country.

The South-South Conclave was held in late August 2021 in Port-Harcourt City, the baton was passed to Lagos which held theirs in September, and the last of the Conclave reunion will be taking place in Abuja- representing the North Conclave before the final worldwide Alumni reunion scheduled to take place in December.

See more pictures from the reunion.

Sponsored Content