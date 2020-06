Snatcha of the legendary Rooftop MCs teams up with Angeloh to serve a dope summer anthem, “Children of God“, produced by Cobhams Asuquo.

“Children Of God” is the perfect theme song for these times – A victory song calling on all God’s Children to give him praise irrespective of life’s circumstances and A bold statement of unwavering faith in the Love of the greatest Father of all.

Listen to the track below:

Download