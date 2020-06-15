Mobile Review: The New TECNO Spark 5 has an Impressive upgrade you can’t Resist & More

Africa’s Most Preferred Smartphone brand, TECNO, has just launched the Spark 5, which has the name suggests, is the fifth device under the brand’s Spark mobile line-up.

In TECNO’s usual way, Spark 5 comes with a lot of impressive upgrades when compared to its predecessors under the flagship.

Out of the box, the Spark 5 comes in two color variations; the Holiday Blue, Star-Studded Orange color variations, which allows for vivaciously interesting choices to pick from when in the market to buy the Spark 5 device.

SCREEN FOR MAXIMUM VIEW

The Spark 5’s screen is impressively massive and elegant. The device comes with a 6.6 Dot-in-screen with a super immersive display, an industry-leading 90.2% perfect screen ratio, and a screen resolution of 720*1600 HD that will totally transform users’ experience. Without a doubt, movie lovers, gamers, and even vloggers will enjoy unhindered, unfettered fun in whatever form they choose.

TOP-NOTCH PICTURE QUALITY

Here is the X-Factor for TECNO Spark 5. For the first time on a Spark device, the Spark 5 spots a set of Quad AI Rear Cameras. The device is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear AI Quad camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The device also features 6 flashlights with 4 situated around the back camera and a dual front flash that makes the device absolutely fearless of dark light, promising clearer, brighter, and more charming pictures with bursting colors no matter how dark the environment is. Users can also enjoy close-up photography with a 4 cm macro photography mode that enables them to capture small and minute details. Additionally, the device includes AI HDR technology to increase dynamic range beyond what is captured by the camera’s sensors, allowing users to take photos with a higher dynamic range, less noise, and clearer details.

Summarily, with Spark 5’s newly upgraded algorithm AI Camera 3.0 and AI scene detection, photos were taken by the device will be much more impressive and attractive under any scenario.

HIGH PERFORMING MACHINE

With Spark 5, you can literally forget about your power bank. The Spark 5 Series packs a punch with a powerful 5,000 mAh battery, so that consumers can run powerful applications and multiple tabs without the need to constantly recharge. The high-performance device that runs on HIOS 6.0 allows for a wide range of user customization without requiring rooting the mobile device. The operating system is also bundled with utility applications that allow users to free up memory, freeze applications, and limit data access to applications. With the device’s dark mode, the phone also gives users more battery time and decreased blue light emission, reducing eye strain.

Other features on the Spark 5 include Bluetooth 5.0 which makes connecting one device to another easier and transferring files faster and 4G LTE capacity for smooth high-speed browsing.

In terms of storage capacity, the Spark 5 is available for sale in a sizeable 2GB ROM+ 32GB RAM and an expandable memory capacity of up to 128GB through an SD card.

Spark series targets trendy students who love fashion, but the phone has quickly risen to fame with young working professionals and middle-aged folks. “If the young ones can have it, why can’t we have it too”, they must have reasoned.

The Spark 5 comes in 2 variants; TECNO Spark 5 Air and TECNO Spark 5. Both variants feature TECNO’s HIOS 6.0 built on Android Q and are available at a sweet price range of 47,000 Naira and 49,000 Naira respectively.

If you are expecting my verdict on Spark 5, considering its sleek look and feel, camera, battery, high performance, and price, I will rate it an 8/10.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content