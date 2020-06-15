Connect with us

Our #AuntyTohSure Dakore is Proud to Champion the cause of Personal Hygiene with the Brand New 2Sure Hand & Surface Sanitizer

First Bank presents 20,000 Units of E-learning devices to Lagos State Government towards driving 1 million Students to E-learning

Mobile Review: The New TECNO Spark 5 has an Impressive upgrade you can't Resist & More

Access Bank to support the Health Sector with 100 Billion Naira Intervention Fund

Ex-Big Brother Naija Housemates; Wondering What They have Been up to?

Yvonne Jegede Joins Forces with Deyemi Okanlawon for the Forthcoming Crime Comedy "Honeymoon Nightmare"

Funkola Odeleye, Temie Giwa-Tubosun shortlisted as Finalists in the 2020 Edition of the Cartier Women's Initiative

"Invest N5 billion into Sujimoto & get N10 billion back in 3 years" - Sijibomi Ogundele, MD/CEO Sujimoto

This 'Potatoes Sandwich' Breakfast Meal just got yummier with the Terra Beef Seasoning Cubes 🥪

What do you Miss Most about Life Before the Lockdown? Here's what your Faves had to say

As Timini Egbuson was hyping Dakore as his Aunty Toh Sure on his birthday, some of us were secretly wishing we had an Aunty toh Sure like Dakore.

Well, guess what? We all can have Dakore as our Aunty 2Sure.

Aunty 2Sure plays a trustworthy and dependable role in championing the cause of personal hygiene with the brand 2Sure Hand and Surface Sanitizer. Bet you didn’t see that coming, did you?

2Sure Hand and Surface Sanitizer is a liquid sanitizer that sanitizes both hands and surfaces. It contains 70% alcohol and is very effective in killing 99.9% of germs.

Follow @2SureNg on social media and follow Aunty 2Sure on her journey to ensure we all stop germs and live well.

