Our #AuntyTohSure Dakore is Proud to Champion the cause of Personal Hygiene with the Brand New 2Sure Hand & Surface Sanitizer

As Timini Egbuson was hyping Dakore as his Aunty Toh Sure on his birthday, some of us were secretly wishing we had an Aunty toh Sure like Dakore.

Well, guess what? We all can have Dakore as our Aunty 2Sure.

Our time together becomes special when we are 2Sure about protection from germs.#Be2Sure#Aunty2Sure pic.twitter.com/OJjN9iyOaw — 2Sure (@2SureNG) June 12, 2020

Aunty 2Sure plays a trustworthy and dependable role in championing the cause of personal hygiene with the brand 2Sure Hand and Surface Sanitizer. Bet you didn’t see that coming, did you?

2Sure Hand and Surface Sanitizer is a liquid sanitizer that sanitizes both hands and surfaces. It contains 70% alcohol and is very effective in killing 99.9% of germs.

Follow @2SureNg on social media and follow Aunty 2Sure on her journey to ensure we all stop germs and live well.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————– Sponsored Content