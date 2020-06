Off the recently released album titled, “The Album“, Teyana Taylor teams up with Afrobeat star, Davido for the track “Killa“. “The Album” features appearances from the likes of Big Sean, Quavo, Lauryn Hill, Kehlani, Missy Elliott and more.

This is Taylor’s second Nigerian collaboration, following her performance on the remix to Seyi Shay’s “Gimme Love“.

Listen to the track below: