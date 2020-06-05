How to spot United Capital Plc.

United Capital, a leading African investment banking, asset management, trusteeship, and securities trading company, providing a bouquet of diverse financial services to individuals, companies, and governments in Nigeria for the past 50 years. Previously called UBA Capital following a divestment by the United Bank for Africa in 2013, the name of the Company changed to United Capital in 2014 to reflect its new identity. United Capital is a public quoted company, listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and registered with The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

As a public quoted company, United Capital has the responsibility to ensure our customers’ money is kept safe and all prospective customers start and continue to invest with us the right way. Owing to the situation in the country, heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a myriad of getting rich quick cash schemes and fraudulent accounts from unscrupulous individuals posing as agents of United Capital.

Based on this, “This is United Capital” campaign was launched to equip our customers, both new and old, with ways of spotting the correct United Capital Plc, thereby protecting customers from all criminal acts targeted at defrauding individuals of their hard-earned money.

Here are ways to spot United Capital Plc., so you do not fall prey to fraudsters:

If by any chance get any suspicious message from any account claiming to be United Capital Plc and want to confirm its authenticity, please reach out to us on [email protected] or any of our social media handles.

We urge our customers to stay alert and protect themselves from fraudsters by dealing only with verified accounts, downloading our InvestNow app, or contacting us via United Capital Plc website.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

Sponsored Content

