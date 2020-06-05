Connect with us

Promotions

How to spot United Capital Plc.

Promotions

Medplus is expanding its Pharmaceutical Chain with New Stores opening in Lagos Island

Inspired Promotions

#UnionRiseChallenge - What Are You Doing to Rise? Share Your Story

Promotions

1 million Naira up for Grabs in the Infinix #ExploreAnotherMe Challenge & Here's How You can Participate

Events Promotions

#BBNaija's Anto Lecky to Host COC Beauty Magazine Launch 

Promotions Scoop

Aiming High! Former Vice President of Bank of America, Remi Duyile covers PLEASURES MAGAZINE May/June 2020 Issue

Beauty Promotions

Discover Deep Relaxation & Comfort at Beauty Secrets Skin Care and Spa in Abuja 🧖🏾‍♀️

Promotions

Join the #MakeYourMask Challenge and Help Slow the spread of COVID-19

Promotions

Love meets Luxury in This Intriguing Romance between Juliet Ibrahim & Giuliano By Sujimoto

Promotions

#BeApp in collaboration with Coca-Cola presents Coke Studio Sessions

Promotions

How to spot United Capital Plc.

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

United Capital, a leading African investment banking, asset management, trusteeship, and securities trading company, providing a bouquet of diverse financial services to individuals, companies, and governments in Nigeria for the past 50 years. Previously called UBA Capital following a divestment by the United Bank for Africa in 2013, the name of the Company changed to United Capital in 2014 to reflect its new identity. United Capital is a public quoted company, listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and registered with The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 

As a public quoted company, United Capital has the responsibility to ensure our customers’ money is kept safe and all prospective customers start and continue to invest with us the right way. Owing to the situation in the country, heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a myriad of getting rich quick cash schemes and fraudulent accounts from unscrupulous individuals posing as agents of United Capital. 

Based on this, “This is United Capital” campaign was launched to equip our customers, both new and old, with ways of spotting the correct United Capital Plc, thereby protecting customers from all criminal acts targeted at defrauding individuals of their hard-earned money. 

Here are ways to spot United Capital Plc., so you do not fall prey to fraudsters: 

If by any chance get any suspicious message from any account claiming to be United Capital Plc and want to confirm its authenticity, please reach out to us on [email protected] or any of our social media handles. 

We urge our customers to stay alert and protect themselves from fraudsters by dealing only with verified accounts, downloading our InvestNow app, or contacting us via United Capital Plc website.
——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Moses Obroku: Letter To 20 Year Old Moses

Wanna Be an Advocate Against Sexual Violence in University Campuses in Lagos? WARIF Has a Program You Should Apply To

Ivie Omoregie: Understanding the Concept of Force Majeure
Omotade Alalade

How #BellaNaijaWCW Omotade Alalade of Beibei Haven Foundation is Supporting Women/Families Through Their Fertility Journey

Mfonobong Inyang: Our Investment In The Future of Our Children Is Still Being Handled With Kid Gloves
Advertisement
css.php