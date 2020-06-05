Medplus is expanding its Pharmaceutical Chain with New Stores opening in Lagos Island

Connect with us

Medplus Pharmacy, one of Nigeria’s leading health and beauty retail company expands its pharmaceutical chain of over 54 outlets across the country with two new stores located at the Prime Mall, Orchid Road after Chevron Second Toll Gate, Lekki and The Bloc, Kusenla road, Ikate-Elegushi, Lekki-Epe expressway, Lagos, on May 23rd and 27th, 2020.

Furthering its commitment to helping Nigerians live and feel good with a holistic approach to healthcare by caring for the mind, body, and spirit, the new additions to the chain continue to deliver the best health and beauty products while ensuring availability and accessibility of improved healthcare services to the community.

Speaking about the new openings, Senami Atika, Marketing Manager, Medplus Nigeria, emphasised on the importance of access to health products during this pandemic without any hassle and she also expressed her excitement about the new stores, stating that brand’s approach is the possibility to take advantage of affordable health and beauty products while making sure it’s readily available for the consumers.

“One of our top priorities over the years is ensuring that Nigerians have access to quality health and beauty products and I’m thrilled that we have been able to achieve so much, ranging from our delivery services, 24-hour stores across Lagos and over 54 outlets across the country, we at Medplus continue to focus on building a standard healthcare and beauty foundation for our customers to create easy and better lives and also improve the community at large. It is also important to note the more we all have access to quality drugs the more we stay safe during this ongoing pandemic because people don’t have to leave their homes or immediate community to get their mandatory prescriptions” Senami Atika said.

During the openings, free health checks, prescription refills, supplements, and cosmetics were given to customers, as it continues to set new standards for sustainable healthcare by adopting new practices to build a desirable wellness and fitness future. Recently, the brand fed over a thousand people and promoted personal hygiene by giving out soaps and face masks through its COVID-19 food support program implemented to mitigate hunger and also provide support to parents and kids during the past lockdown at Elegbata Community, Apongbon, Lagos Island.

Medplus Limited was incorporated as the first-ever retail pharmaceutical company in Nigeria in 1993 and has continued to proffer solutions to the challenge posed in accessing quality, genuine healthcare, and beauty products in Nigeria.
——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Sponsored Content

