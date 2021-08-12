Get Ready to Live it Up with Medplus! Join the 30 Days Wellness Challenge

In line with the vision statement of the company, the management of Medplus pharmacy, Nigeria’s leading health and beauty retail pharmaceutical chain has restated it’s more than just a pharmacy but a partner through wellness.

This follows the brand focus to help consumers through their Journey of Wellness, with the aim to position Medplus in the mind of the consumers as not just a pharmacy but as a partner and friend when they think of all-round Wellness.

Furthering its commitment to helping Nigerians live and feel good with a holistic approach to healthcare by caring for the mind, body, and spirit

Speaking about this new repositioning, Christiana Aileru, Marketing Manager, Medplus Nigeria stated Medplus isn’t just a chain of retail stores but a brand that focuses on wellness, we have a holistic approach to health and what we sell is beyond products, we are contributing to the consumers’ way of life.

She also stated the brand is looking to utilize digital channels to connect with their consumers and help them on their wellness journey one of which is the ‘’30 Days Wellness Challenge” due to start in August 2021.

In her words;

Staying true to our brand promise of ‘All round wellness’, we are starting a challenge called 30 days of wellness, on our social platforms. This challenge will help our consumers start a new and healthy lifestyle where they feel their absolute best and can live it up.

This positioning will further cement the brand’s vision to become Nigeria’s landmark healthcare store and pharmacy, with a nationwide reputation for professionalism, innovation and quality products.

Medplus Limited was incorporated as the first-ever retail pharmaceutical company in Nigeria in 1993 and has continued to proffer solutions to the challenge posed in accessing quality, genuine healthcare, and beauty products in Nigeria.

Click here to visit the Medplus website and start your wellness journey – you can shop online too!

_______________________________________________________________

Sponsored Content