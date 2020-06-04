Connect with us

We have all been through truly unprecedented times in the past few months. Our world has changed in ways we could never have imagined, impacting people, communities, organizations, and economies across all spheres and levels.

But in the midst of all the uncertainty and gloom, we realise there are individuals, groups, and small businesses among us rising above the challenges and making a difference here in Nigeria. This is why we at Union Bank have come up with The #UnionRiseChallenge to shine the spotlight on our customers, who are doing all they can to thrive even in this pandemic.

If you are being innovative, charitable, creative, and resourceful, then we want to hear your story! 

Every week for the next 4 weeks, we will select 10 of the most inspiring stories to share and reward. If your story is selected, you will receive N250,000 Naira from Union Bank to support the work you are doing to RISE above the pandemic.

So, if this is you, send us your story!

So, come on and send in your entry. Click here to find out more! You can also follow us on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook

This #RiseChallenge is open to all Union Bank customers who have active accounts at the time of submitting their entries. Terms and conditions apply.
