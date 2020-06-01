New Video: Ada Ehi – Settled

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Gospel singer Ada Ehi comes through with a brand new video of her recent single “Settled“, directed by Akin Alabi.

Talking about the music video, the singer says:

We made this video late last year and early this year, was scheduled to release it immediately but I had a witness in my spirit to hold on. This was way before the stay at home. My husband and team thought otherwise but agreed.

Finally I had the nudge and clarity to release…. I sense a season of celebration over long overdue prayer requests, promotions and newness.

Allow me to welcome you to a new month and indeed season, Everything has changed! It is SETTLED IN THE NAME OF JESUS

Amen! I love you ❤️

Watch the video below:

