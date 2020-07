Congratulations are in order for Toolz and Captain Tunde Demuren, who announced that they are expecting baby number two.

The media personality, who is heavily pregnant and looks ready to pop, made the big reveal on her Instagram with the caption “And another one!👶🏽 #AlwaysThankful”.

Toolz and Tunde their first child, Asher in December 2018.

Congrats to the couple!

Watch the video below: