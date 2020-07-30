You can now Vote for your Favorite #BBN Housemates on the MyDStv & MyGOtv Apps – Here’s all you need to Know

With the announcement of the new eviction rules by Ebuka on the Sunday Live Show and the subsequent opening of the voting lines on Monday night, the race to keep your favorite BBNaija Lockdown housemate in the house has officially begun!

The first eviction of this year’s edition of BBNaija will take place on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Fans can vote for their favorite Housemate via the BBNaija Website, Mobi Site, SMS Voting, MyDStv, and MyGOtv apps.

This season, voting via the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps is even better with the newly introduced tiered voting system. With the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps, you can get up to 2,500 votes on DStv and 350 votes on GOtv to keep your favorite BBNaija housemates in the house.

The higher your package, the higher your votes! DStv Premium customers will get 2,500 votes; Compact Plus will have 1,500 votes; Compact customers will get 750 votes while Confam and Yanga customers will get 500 and 200 votes respectively, For GOtv customers on Max, they get 350 votes and GOtv Jolli customers get 200 votes.

There’s also the Fave Housemate Lock-In competition, another fresh twist this season to enable fans on the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps to predict the season’s winner and stand a chance of winning millions of Naira.

The lock-in period will be open from Thursday, July 30th till Monday, August 3rd and will only be available on MyDStv and MyGOtv apps.

At the end of the season, correct Fave Housemate Lock-In will go through a raffle draw where 30 winners will emerge and win N1m each.

Sign up on DStv today via www.dstvafrica.com or get GOtv Max or Jolli on www.gotvafrica.com.

You can also download or update the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps from the app store for more self-service options.

