Inspired#BNQuoteoftheDay Published 2 hours ago on July 23, 2020By BellaNaija.com Today’s Quote of the Day is by Michael Jordan.You must expect great things of yourself before you can do them. Related Topics:#BNQuoteOfTheDayMichael Jordan Up NextIn its Commitment to support Families, Yeloto presents a 2-year Academic Scholarship to the Edet Family Don't MissSylvester Kay-Adade: How We Dropped the Ball on Raising Boys to Men BellaNaija.com Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *CommentName * Email * Website This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. You may like #BNQuoteoftheDay #BNQuoteoftheDay #BNQuoteoftheDay