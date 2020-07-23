Inspired
In its Commitment to support Families, Yeloto presents a 2-year Academic Scholarship to the Edet Family
A Scholarship cheque was presented on Monday, July 13th 2020, to the Edet family for their 2 daughters.
@yelotoinc is committed to funding the children’s education for the next 2 years.
YELOTO was created in 2011 by Dr. Oluyemi Olawaiye, Pharm,D, with the support of his wife, Dr. Regine Bruny-Olawaiye, MD/MBA.
