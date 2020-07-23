Connect with us

In its Commitment to support Families, Yeloto presents a 2-year Academic Scholarship to the Edet Family

La Casera rewards Frontline Workers for their Dedication & Hardwork during COVID-19

Sylvester Kay-Adade: How We Dropped the Ball on Raising Boys to Men

#BellaNaijaWCW Lynda Omerekpe-Ori is Helping Africans Learn & Monetise Vocational Skills with Cash Your Passion

Olawunmi Adegoke: Live For the Moment While Reaching for the Stars!

A Huge Win for Wana Udobang - She's been Accepted into the International Writing Programme at Iowa

“Prioritizing Creativity is Key to Running a Successful Business” - Rorisang Setlogelo on Under 40 CEOs

A Scholarship cheque was presented on Monday, July 13th 2020, to the Edet family for their 2 daughters.

@yelotoinc is committed to funding the children’s education for the next 2 years.
YELOTO was created in 2011 by Dr. Oluyemi Olawaiye, Pharm,D, with the support of his wife, Dr. Regine Bruny-Olawaiye, MD/MBA.
Related Topics:
