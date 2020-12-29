Decemeber to Remember! Yeloto Inc. visits ‘The Arrows Of God Orphanage’ bringing Smiles to the Faces of Children

The Arrows of God Orphanage, located in Ajah was agog with excitement when YELOTO INC paid a scheduled visit, with gifts, food items, and drinks to celebrate with the children in the spirit of Christmas. It was a Christmas Eve with all shades of difference.

The children had a great deal of entertainment with hit songs that brought Christmas to life in their residence. It was a blissful one for the children and their guardians when a Nollywood premium actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, showed up at the occasion in grand style. He was accompanied by his children.

While the celebration was ongoing, Dr. Yemi Olawaiye, the Executive Director and Founder of Yeloto Inc also took a tour of the Orphanage with the administrators of the orphanage, in the company Bolanle Ninalowo and other Yeloto Volunteers.

The memories of the occasion were captured as the children took turns in cohorts for an amazing photo session.

It was also a great time for the children as they found warmth in the embrace of Bidemi Asunmo, one of the YELOTO volunteers.

In conclusion, Dr Yemi Olawaiye presented a cheque to Arrows of God Orphanage, the partnership has been on for the past 5years.

The occasion was also graced by other YELOTO volunteers; Segun Baderinwa, Wale Oseni, Yemi Daniels, and Onyekachukwu Maryann Nwakoby, founder of Medglobe Health Initiative.

