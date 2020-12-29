Connect with us

Events Inspired

Decemeber to Remember! Yeloto Inc. visits 'The Arrows Of God Orphanage' bringing Smiles to the Faces of Children

Events Music Scoop

All the Must-See Highlights from Fuji: A Opera Week-Long Event

Events Promotions

The Maiden edition of the 'Nigerian For Nigeria Initiative' honored the contributions of Lade Owolabi to the Society & We've got Photos

Events

Wakanow Celebrated their End of the Year Party at Wave Beach with a Star Performance from 9ice

Events

We've Got All the Deets from Moët & Chandon's Exclusive Champagne Tasting Event

Events

#BNxDubaiTourism: UltraModern Architecture & a Lively Nightlife Scene - All the Fun We Had in 3 Days

Events Movies & TV Scoop

See Full List of Ghana Movies Awards (GMA) 2020 Nominees | "Fix Us", "Citation", "Heroes of Africa" & More

Events

Fashion Icons & Enthusiasts celebrate the First-Ever Sneakers' Festival in Nigeria

Events

Wole Soyinka, Oscar Onyema graced the Launch of Nigeria’s Textile Queen, Nike Davies Okundaye's Memoir - “Bata Mi  A Dun Ko ko Ka”

Events

Global Citizen Prize Awards launches on TRACE NAIJA + Features John Legend (Host), Oprah Winfrey, Warren Buffet & Temie Giwa-Tubosun

Events

Decemeber to Remember! Yeloto Inc. visits ‘The Arrows Of God Orphanage’ bringing Smiles to the Faces of Children

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Check presentation from Yeloto Inc. to Arrows of God orphanage

The Arrows of God Orphanage, located in Ajah was agog with excitement when YELOTO INC paid a scheduled visit, with gifts, food items, and drinks to celebrate with the children in the spirit of Christmas. It was a Christmas Eve with all shades of difference.

Dr. Yemi Olawaiye, Mrs Bidemi Asunmo and Actor Bolanle Ninalowo

The children had a great deal of entertainment with hit songs that brought Christmas to life in their residence. It was a blissful one for the children and their guardians when a Nollywood premium actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, showed up at the occasion in grand style. He was accompanied by his children.

While the celebration was ongoing, Dr. Yemi Olawaiye, the Executive Director and Founder of Yeloto Inc also took a tour of the Orphanage with the administrators of the orphanage, in the company Bolanle Ninalowo and other Yeloto Volunteers.

The director, Funke, showing the facility to the Yeloto Inc. team.

Executive director of Yeloto Inc. Dr. Yemi Olawaiye with actor Bolanle Ninalowo

The memories of the occasion were captured as the children took turns in cohorts for an amazing photo session. 

It was also a great time for the children as they found warmth in the embrace of Bidemi Asunmo, one of the YELOTO volunteers. 

In conclusion, Dr Yemi Olawaiye presented a cheque to Arrows of God Orphanage, the partnership has been on for the past 5years.

The occasion was also graced by other YELOTO volunteers; Segun Baderinwa, Wale Oseni, Yemi Daniels, and Onyekachukwu Maryann Nwakoby, founder of Medglobe Health Initiative.

 

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Nancy Isime Learns that Love is Hard Work in “Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards”

BN Prose: Where 3 Roads Meet by Uzezi Agboge

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Biodun Stephen’s “Introducing the Kujus” Shows a Family at War

#BellaNaijaMCM Dr. Debo Odulana of Doctoora is Making Healthcare Delivery Easier in Africa

Money Matters with Nimi: Everyone Should Be a Philanthropist
Advertisement
css.php