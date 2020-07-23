In Partnership with Verve International & Oando, FirstBank activates its ‘Free Fuel’ Promo to reward its Customers

Connect with us

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s leading financial inclusion services provider is set to reward customers for Verve Card usage in its Free Fuel Promotion.

The Free Fuel promo which is activated by FirstBank in collaboration with Verve International and Oando Plc. kicked off on Monday, July 6th, 2020 to Friday, July 24th, 2020 between 6 am and 6 pm.

In the promo, for a minimum of N3,000 fuel purchase, FirstBank Verve Cardholders will receive 5 extra litres of fuel for FREE instantly at selected Oando Fuel Stations across Lagos every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. The Oando fuel stations where the promo will run are Abijo (Lekki Stillwaters), Fola-Agoro, Maryland, Agege-Bypass, Lakowe, Lawanson, Ojodu- Berger, Alapere, Shiro Road (Fadeyi Ikorodu Rd.), Awolowo Rd (by Fire Service), Marina, and Tradefair stations.

Verve card is a secure debit card that allows the cardholder to conveniently meet day-t0-day financial needs such as payment for goods and services, airtime recharge, bill payments, funds transfer, etc. It is accepted across all ATMs, POS, Web, and Mobile Platforms in Nigeria.

Pick up your FirstBank Verve card today at any of our branches and start getting rewarded!

