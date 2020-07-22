Connect with us

Give your Taste buds a Treat with the New & Yummy First-of-its-Kind 'Peppe Meatball Pizza' from Dominos 🍕

Send Money Far & Wide with AccessAfrica, Download the AccessMore App or Dial *901*13# Today

First Bank announces its SMECONNECT Webinar to support Growth & Sustainability in the Educational Sector

Join the Excitement, Buy a Can of Amber Energy Drink & get a Free BRT Ticket to certain Destinations in Lagos

To commemorate World Skills Day, Slum Art Foundation hosts Online Art Exhibition in partnership with WE FOR GOOD organization and One Delta Africa

Turn Up Friday with Pepsi wrapped up in Style as Tiwa Savage, DJ Obi, Tekno made it a 'Lituation' 🎉

Wondering why you should own a TECNO Spark 5 Air? Here's all the Reason you Need

OPPO Mobile Nigeria signs multi-million Naira deal with BBNaija's Tacha! All You Need to Know About #OPPOxTacha

While you prepare for the BBNaija Season 5 Premiere Tonight, Here's what you should Anticipate about Biggie's House

Dufil Group brands, Indomie & Power Oil emerge as 2020 Winners of the Prestigious Pitcher Awards

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Fantastic news! Dominos pizza is once again bringing its A-game when it comes to treating customers to the tastiest and perfectly crafted pizzas. Join the hottest ‘Peppe dem geng” as Dominos pizza launches 9ja’s 1st Peppe meatball pizza!

Dominos pizza is constantly thinking of new and creative ways to satisfy its customers, this has led to the launch of the new Peppe Meatball pizza, the first pizza launch since the start of the pandemic. This new pizza is a little ray of sunshine as Dominos pizza is bringing something new to excite our taste buds. It’s rich and delicious flavor stays true to the Nigerian flavor palette, with a variety of Nigerian spices and a Nigerian twist to the common Italian meatball.

It won’t be from Dominos pizza if this new hot, meaty and delicious pizza did not come with an amazing offer. You can now treat yourself, family and friends, to the Naija Peppe Meatball pizza at 30% off! Amazing right, there’s more! You get to enjoy this mouthwatering pizza with a free drink for just N2,500!

If there’s anything you’ve been looking for in a pizza, it is right here in the 9ja Peppe Meatball pizza! Don’t wait to be told, be part of the first set of people to enjoy this amazing offer, it promises to spice up your day.

Hurry to the Dominos pizza online platforms or outlet and place your order today. This offer also comes with free contact-less delivery making it safer and more convenient to enjoy from the comfort of your homes.

Don’t be left out! Follow Dominos Pizza on Instagram to never miss out on the amazing offers and even more discounts.

#StayHome&StaySafe

