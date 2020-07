DJ Enimoney has welcomed his second child with partner, Iwalewa Ojebiyi.

The YBNL DJ made this announcement via his Instagram page where he shared a photo of his partner and their baby girl along with her name, Anina.

DJ Enimoney and his partner also have a son, Adi.

