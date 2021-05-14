Lagos Party Animals is Back & this time it’s Back with a Double Bang | May 15th

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hey BNers and party lovers, guess what… Lagos Party Animals is back!

This time, it’s back with a double bang! 11 amazing DJs and 3 Hypemen ready to get the party turnt.

Lagos Party Animals is hosted by the Shark of the Ocean DJ Lambo and this edition features DJ Enimoney, DJ Kaywise, Crowd Kontoller, Sensei Lo, Dr Caise, DJ Anonymous, DJ Nana, DJ Spiritual, VJ Adams, DJ Consequence, DJ 4kerty, Tosan Wilts, Sensei Uche, and Spanky Manolo.

It will be happening at Moist Beach Club, Oniru on:
Date: Saturday, May 15, 2021.
Time: 4pm.
RSVP: Call 08116052687

Lagos Party Animals is proudly brought you by Seven O Seven Entertainment, Moist Beach Club, Oniru, Cîroc, Nelson Jack, and Pulse Nigeria.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————-BellaNaija is a media partner for Lagos Party Animals

