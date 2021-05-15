Connect with us

Events Promotions

Now you can Catch-up on all the Sessions of the 'ESSENCE I am Speaking, Listen' Summit

Events

Lagos Party Animals is Back & this time it's with a Double Bang | May 15th

Events Promotions

LoveFromJulez X Martell gave a stunning Fashion Show for 'The Orient of Africa' Capsule Collection

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Promotions

Big Win for Modion Communications as they clinch the highly coveted Sabre Awards back-to-back for 2 Years🏆

Events Promotions

Here's your chance to partake in 'The Cookout Africa 2021' - A Songwriting Masterclass | May 18th

Events Promotions

Write & Win! Register your Kids for the Wema Bank Royal Kiddies Essay Contest | Ends May 24th

Events Promotions

The Rise of the Selfie: TECNO's Fashion centered Launch set to explore the Individuality of its Consumers

Events News

Here’s How You Can Watch Global Citizen’s VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World | May 9th

Events Promotions

The Exclusive Screening of Accelerate TV's 'The Olive' was Fun-filled & Conversational

Events

Now you can Catch-up on all the Sessions of the ‘ESSENCE I am Speaking, Listen’ Summit

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Liberian Business woman Barkue Tubman Zawolo, founder & CEO of Creative & Experiential Agency, MBL Intl Group & The Boss Lady Effect partners with Essence Magazine for the ESSENCE I Am Speaking, Listen Summit

Black women have always been at the heart of global progress and change, and ESSENCE is proud to introduce a new space where women can harness their collective power like never before.

Join Black women leaders from across the diaspora as we unite to raise our voices in conversation and sisterhood at the first-ever ESSENCE I Am Speaking virtual townhall event. The Live event aired May 6th on ESSENCE Studios and ESSENCE.com to great reviews and numbers.

Panelists included:

  • Shea Moisture CEO Cara Sabin
  • ESSENCE Communications CEO Caroline Wanga
  • Group CEO Transcorp Nigeria Owen Omogiafo
  • I Want A Good Man University Founder Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson
  • ESSENCE Girls United Co-Founders Rechelle Dennis and Sophia Dennis
  • MBL International Group CEO Barkue Tubman Zawolo
  • CEO & Founder of R & R Luxury, Valerie Obaze
  • Actress Joselyn Dumas
  • Executive Producer & Co founder of Essence Studios, Sidra Smith
  • Creator of An African City, Nicole Amarteifio
  • A special moment celebrating Africa’s first elected female President Madame Ellen J. Sirleaf; and many more!

For more information, a look at the full lineup, and to watch, visit https://www.essence.com/iamspeaking/

Excerpts from By Rachaell Davis – Essence
————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: Things that Downplay your Visibility in the Workplace

Fola Daniel Adelesi: You Don’t Have to Impress People!

BN Hot Topic: Why Do People Look Away When Strangers are in Trouble?

How Insecurity is Raising Yet Another Traumatized Generation according to Hauwa Ojeifo | #BNAsksHauwa

#BNShareYourHustle: Braz Books Is Exactly What You Need to Brush Up Your Native Language
Advertisement
css.php