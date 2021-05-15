Now you can Catch-up on all the Sessions of the ‘ESSENCE I am Speaking, Listen’ Summit

Liberian Business woman Barkue Tubman Zawolo, founder & CEO of Creative & Experiential Agency, MBL Intl Group & The Boss Lady Effect partners with Essence Magazine for the ESSENCE I Am Speaking, Listen Summit

Black women have always been at the heart of global progress and change, and ESSENCE is proud to introduce a new space where women can harness their collective power like never before.

Join Black women leaders from across the diaspora as we unite to raise our voices in conversation and sisterhood at the first-ever ESSENCE I Am Speaking virtual townhall event. The Live event aired May 6th on ESSENCE Studios and ESSENCE.com to great reviews and numbers.

Panelists included:

Shea Moisture CEO Cara Sabin

CEO ESSENCE Communications CEO Caroline Wanga

CEO Group CEO Transcorp Nigeria Owen Omogiafo

I Want A Good Man University Founder Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson

Founder ESSENCE Girls United Co-Founders Rechelle Dennis and Sophia Dennis

Co-Founders and MBL International Group CEO Barkue Tubman Zawolo

CEO CEO & Founder of R & R Luxury, Valerie Obaze

Actress Joselyn Dumas

Executive Producer & Co founder of Essence Studios, Sidra Smith

Creator of An African City, Nicole Amarteifio

A special moment celebrating Africa’s first elected female President Madame Ellen J. Sirleaf; and many more!

For more information, a look at the full lineup, and to watch, visit https://www.essence.com/iamspeaking/

Excerpts from By Rachaell Davis – Essence

