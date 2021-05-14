Connect with us

LoveFromJulez X Martell gave a stunning Fashion Show for 'The Orient of Africa' Capsule Collection

3 hours ago

One of the world’s oldest Cognac houses, Martell in partnership with award-winning style influencer and fashion designer Juliet Olanipekun popularly known as LovefromJulez hosted the official unveiling of “The Orient of Africa” capsule collection on Friday 30th April 2021.

The much-anticipated event which took place at The Monarch center witnessed a slew of notable personalities, celebrities, fashion designers, and media who gathered to experience a world of high fashion, glitz, and glamour through the eyes of Nigeria’s renowned creative.

Hosted by events MC and media personality- Bolanle Olukanni, the event which kicked off with a run-way display of the outfits and a warm reception saw the attendance of Sylvia Nduka, Mai Atafo, Fifi Dily, Mawuli Gavor, Eniafe Momodu, Denola Grey, Soliat Bada, Stephanie Coker, Tola Odunsi, Joselyn Dumas, Sophia Momodu, Nadine Audifferen, DJ Obi, Style Connoisseur.

Others include; Bubu Ogisi, Lilian Esoro, Moet Abebe, Tolu Bally, Noble Igwe, Enado Odigie, Jennifer Oseh, Aduke Shitta-Bey, Stephanie Vincent-Otiono, Onyi Bekeh, Sammy Walsh, Bayo Oke-Lawal were some of the people who glammed up the blue carpet at the unveiling in Lagos.

With influences from an artistic lens, the new collection merges the elegance, grace, and artistry of the orient with the strength, power, and determination of the Modern African woman. Each look is created to symbolize the Queen in every Woman.

Strutting the runway with confidence, the models clad in variants of the new collection were cheered by the audience and guests who were evidently thrilled with the exciting outfits. The showcase progressed whilst guests enjoyed premium Martell cocktails.

The creative designer, LovefromJulez expressed that

The inspiration behind the collection which is created for the modern African woman is to make every woman feel sexy, beautiful and authentic in these outfits”.

As an audacious brand, Martell identifies with LovefromJulez and encourages women to challenge the status quo by challenging them to do or be anything including multiple career paths.

Taking all on a journey to rediscovering Maison’s audacious spirit through African Fashion and Lifestyle, Martell transformed the convergence into an ambiance of luxury and opulence.

Sponsored Content 

