BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***

Changing Faces: New Frontiers in Figurative Art

Retro Africa is delighted to announce and present ‘Changing Faces: New Frontiers in Figurative Art’, a solo contemporary art exhibition by Alimi Adewale. Alimi Adewale is a Nigerian artist who uses the medium of painting, sculptures and installations to explore urban issues and the lives of everyday people in cities. His practice combines elements of minimalism and abstraction to evoke the dynamism and intensity of the cosmopolitan environment.

Date: Friday, April 30, 2021 – Friday, June 25, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Retro Africa Gallery, 12 Ukpabi Asika, Asokoro, Abuja.

Friday Ritual Night at the Truth

Catch Etuk live at the Truth for our Friday Ritual Night at the Truth. Libation 8 pm by the Chief Priest. No Mask No Entry. It’s a strictly covid complaint, so very limited slots available.

Date: Friday, May 14, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: 112, Akerele rd off shitta, Surulere, Lagos.

Beach Staycation

Spend 2 nights on the beach. It’s a long weekend anyway so why not make the best of the last days to create lasting memories?

As usual, there’s a lineup for you.

Date: Friday, May 14 – Sunday, May 16, 2021.

Venue: Eleko Beach, Lagos

RSVP: 08179050615 or aftermath_lagos

Death and the King’s Horseman

Wole Soyinka’s ‘DEATH AND THE KING’S HORSEMAN’ directed by Bolanle Austen Peters is showing live at Terra Kulture this weekend. Limited seats are available. Covid health protocols and safety measures will be observed.

Date: Friday, May 14 – Sunday, May 16, 2021.

Time: 3 PM & 7 PM.

Venue: Terra Kulture Arena, 1376 Tiamiyu Savage, Victoria Island, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Enugu Amala Hangout

Just a hangout of peeps who want to enjoy good food, good humour and good vibes.

Date: Friday, May 14, 2021.

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Amala Embassy, Beside Limandy Pharmacy, Ogui Road, Enugu.

One of Those Nights at LiVE! Lounge

Date: Friday, May 14, 2021.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: LiVE! Lounge, 15 Idejo St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225 or [email protected]

Sallah Cookout

And like always! Something for you this Sallah. We are really looking forward to having you this Friday.

Date: Friday, May 14, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: The Pavilion, 12 Ukpabi Asika Street, Asokoro, Abuja.

RSVP: 07038628380

Jam Sessions with Crus Fusions

You and your friends should enjoy good music, good food & good vibes this weekend for our Jam Sessions with Crus Fusions Afrobeats Night.

Date: Friday, May 14, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Clubhouse Poolside, TAK Continental Estate, 11 Aliyu Mohammed Road Life Camp, Abuja, FCT

RSVP: 08077040404 or 08111707070

Sunset Beach Vibes All White Party

Y’all wait till the sun goes down…and enjoy your weekend at Sunset beach Vibes “ALL white party”.

Date: Friday, May 14, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Moist Beach Club, Oniru Private Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: +2348092561832

ALS Open Mic+

The ALS Open Mic+ where poetry, short stories, songs and life-changing feedback converge, weaving a blanket of awesomeness! As always, we’re open to working in any genre: music, spoken word, improv, skits, storytelling, dance, poems or prose… Anything you can perform!

Date: Friday, May 14, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ZOOM (Meeting ID: 212 850 6825) AND (Passcode: ALS)

RSVP: HERE

Mashup Friday

Date: Friday, May 14, 2021.

Venue: Omega Centre, 4 Aminu Kano Cres, Wuse 2, Abuja

RSVP: ‭09060001747‬

Lagos Party Animals

Lagos Party Animals is back! this time, it’s back with a double bang! 11 amazing DJs and 3 Hypemen ready to get the party turnt. Lagos Party Animals is hosted by the Shark of the Ocean DJ Lambo and this edition features DJ Enimoney, DJ Kaywise, Crowd Kontoller, Sensei Lo, Dr Caise, DJ Anonymous, DJ Nana, DJ Spiritual, VJ Adams, DJ Consequence, DJ 4kerty, Tosan Wilts, Sensei Uche, and Spanky Manolo.

Date: Saturday, May 15, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Moist Beach Club, Oniru, Lagos.

RSVP: 08116052687

What Men Want

We are excited to invite you to see this play titled “What Men Want”. “What Men Want” is a satire about love, sex and marriage featuring a stellar cast and crew. The show is FREE to attend but you must book your seats.

Date: Saturday, May 15, 2021.

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Alliance Française Lagos Mike Adenuga Centre, 9 Osborne Road, Ikoyi.

RSVP: HERE

Salsa Socials

This weekend, don’t stay at home watching the stories when you can be present at this Salsa

Date: Saturday, May 15, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Pavilion, 12 Ukpabi Asika Street, Asokoro, Abuja.

RSVP: 07038628380 or 09050872325

Saturday Take Over – Sallah Edition with DJ BigN

Get ready for Saturday Take Over – Sallah Edition with DJ Big N.

Date: Saturday, May 15, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Hard rock cafe, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09081988888

Dance Class with Eno

Dance to the beat of your dreams tomorrow at our dance class by the pool with Eno.

Date: Saturday, May 15, 2021.

Time: 10 AM

Venue: The Clubhouse Poolside, TAK Continental Estate, 11 Aliyu Mohammed Road Life Camp, Abuja, FCT

RSVP: 08077040404 or 08111707070

Fela Ten Twenty

Stephen Hendel, the original lead producer of “FELA!“, has announced that the audio adaptation of the Broadway show, “FELA!“, written and directed by filmmaker Funa Maduka, titled “Fela Ten Twenty“, is premiering on Clubhouse this weekend. This audio play adaptation of FELA! brings together a talented team of producers and artists that represent Nigeria and the global Black diaspora. In its adapted form, the show highlights contemporary Nigerian issues, linking them to the story of Fela and his vision for Nigeria and Black people all over the world.

Date: Saturday, May 15 – Sunday, May 16, 2021.

Time: 11 PM WAT

Venue: Clubhouse

Let’s Go Kayaking

You can learn how to Kayak this Sunday simply by attending this Kayak Hangout.

Date: Sunday, May 16, 2021.

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Ikoyi

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Yoga & Sip at Moonshine Cafe

Improve your health and wellness by joining our community of yoga lovers this Sunday as you go through a series of mind refreshing yoga sessions. The entry fee is N2500.

Date: Sunday, May 16, 2021.

Time: 10 AM & 11 AM

Venue: Moonshine Cafe, 7a, Admiralty Road, Lekki Lagos.

RSVP: 08159438309