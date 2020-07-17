Connect with us

Promotions

Dufil Group brands, Indomie & Power Oil emerge as 2020 Winners of the Prestigious Pitcher Awards

Promotions

Legend, Two SuperStars & FA Cup Football on DStv this Weekend

Promotions

With N60Million, You can Now own a Sujimoto Apartment in the Luxurious Neighborhood of Banana Island

Promotions

Treat Yourself to an Unforgettable Experience When You Shop Biirii Africa

Promotions

Get Ready for the Best of Entertainment when you Upgrade to DSTV Premium + Here's all the proof you Need

Promotions

Infinix continues to raise the Bar in its Devotion to Youth Empowerment through the Generation X Initiative

Music Promotions Scoop

Coco Brown dazzles in new Photos as She turns a Year Older 🎊

Promotions

Here's how to Stay Trendy & Fashionable with the 'Spark 5 by TECNO' & its Amazing Features

Promotions

With JUST N60million Naira: 3 Fundamental Reasons why you should buy into the LEONARDOBYSUJIMOTO in Banana Island

Events Promotions

Here's Why You Need to Register for the online Phyllion Tech Conference 2020

Promotions

Dufil Group brands, Indomie & Power Oil emerge as 2020 Winners of the Prestigious Pitcher Awards

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

CHINI Africa, Cannes Lions official festival representative in Nigeria and organizers of the Pitcher Awards have announced Nigeria’s number one noodles brand, Indomie Instant noodles and Power Oil from Dufil Prima Foods Plc, as the 2020 winners of the prestigious Pitcher Awards Advertiser of the Year and the Public Relations and Reputation Management categories respectively. 

The 2020 edition of the festival received entries from countries across Africa including Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, South Africa, Kenya, Cape Verde, Tanzania, and Uganda.

The Pitcher Awards was presented to the brand during an online ceremony held on July 4th, 2020. The Awards ceremony was part of a series of events called “Pitcher Festival of Creativity,” including seminars, exhibitions, and academy programmes designed to celebrate and promote creativity in Africa.

Since its introduction to the Nigerian market, Dufil Prima Foods products have become household names in Nigeria and other parts of Africa. Over the years, the company has created several stories that have strongly resonated with all categories of audiences, including children and mothers. Some of their most successful campaigns went beyond promoting the product to arousing self-discovery, self-expression, and personal development among consumers.

Eulogizing the inventiveness of Dufil Prima Foods Plc over the years, Pitcher Awards organizers said the company has consistently applied creative principles to generate real measurable success for her range of products, to the benefit of consumers.

According to Nnamdi Ndu, Chief Executive Officer of CHINI Africa, “Indomie came as a natural choice for this year’s Advertiser of the Year award considering the unique role creativity has played in catapulting a virtually unknown brand to a regular staple and a generic name for its product category. Also, considering the novel tactics deployed by Power Oil for her Unbranded Oil Campaign, Dufil Prima Foods Plc’s ingenuity, creativity as well as the hard work of the people behind these brands is commendable.”

Reacting to the Pitcher Awards, the Group Public Relations and Events Manager, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Temitope Ashiwaju expressed appreciation to the organizers of the award for their consistency in the search for creativity in the industry. According to him, “An initiative such as this has made the brand to continually think out of the box and ensure the general public is communicated to in a creative and exciting manner.”

He however added, “But we also know that to whomever much is given, much more is expected. Therefore, we at Dufil Prima Foods Plc see this new award as an incentive for us to do more in bringing different innovations into the production and marketing of our brands. We will not disappoint in that regard.”

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ayobami Esther: You Really Should Get a LinkedIn Profile Today

Grace Agada: How Do You Secure Your Finances In a World Of So Much Uncertainty?

Lola Ayangbayi: 5 Proofreading Tips for an Error-Free CV

#BellaNaijaWCW: Meet Tejumade Afonja, the Engineer Who’s Democratising Artificial Intelligence Knowledge with AI Saturdays (Lagos)

Mfonobong Inyang: Let’s Have That Conversation About Brand Nigeria!

Advertisement
css.php