Legend, Two SuperStars & FA Cup Football on DStv this Weekend

While DStv undoubtedly remains the home for all the entertainment you need, the line-up of shows on DStv this weekend appears unprecedented.

Africa Magic Turn Up Friday with Pepsi

The fun starts with the Africa Magic Turn Up Friday with Pepsi on Friday night where you get to ‘gbese’ as usual and turn your home to a bespoke nightclub. This Friday, July 17, DJ Obi will be on the wheels of steel with Tiwa Savage and Tekno in the house to turn up with the Energy Gad, Do2dtun. The show will air at 9:30 PM on Africa Magic Urban (Ch. 153) and Africa Magic Family (Ch. 154).

AM Owambe

The home party continues on Saturday with the AM Owambe ‘Shinamania‘ experience on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Yaas! “777 is a number, Oluwashina” – Sir Shina Peters (SSP), the Afro-juju maestro will take the ‘Owambe’ to another level. Just get ready to dance like never before; all you’ve seen in the past weeks cannot compare to what is about to hit your screen on Saturday. The show will air at 8:30 PM on Africa Magic Urban (Ch. 153) and Africa Magic Family (Ch. 154).

FA Cup

On DStv, sports fans are not left out. This Saturday, Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal Manager will be facing his former boss, Pep Guardiola in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday, July 18 at 7:45 PM. Also, this weekend, archrivals – Manchester United and Chelsea will also lock horns in the other FA Cup semi-final on Sunday. The game will be live & in HD on SuperSport 5 by 6:00 PM on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Formula 1

Only on DStv Premium this weekend, you can look forward to the adrenaline-pumping race at the Formula 1 Mogyorod, Budapest. The races will take place without live spectators, but you can stay plugged into the excitement by tuning to SuperSport 2 on DStv channel 222 this Sunday, time is 2:10 PM. Watch your faves zoom across the Hungaroring at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Big Brother Naija 5

Do you think that’s all? the mother of all shows in Africa returns this weekend: Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 5 begins on Sunday, July 19, 2020. The new season promises to be fun, filled with suspense, drama, twists, and the best of entertainment you can get anywhere on the continent. With the N85 million grand prize at stake, you can expect that the new housemates will bring their A-game to the show. So, who are these housemates?

Well, you will have to wait till Sunday to catch the premiere of the new BBNaija season on DStv channel 198 at 7:00 PM where you will get to meet the new housemates and decide who your favourite is going to be.

It's indeed a big weekend for entertainment!

