With N60Million, You can Now own a Sujimoto Apartment in the Luxurious Neighborhood of Banana Island

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

For the first time ever, you too can own a Sujimoto Luxury home in Africa’s most expensive neighborhood – Banana Island, with just N60million (30%) deposit, without having to break the bank.

The LeonardBySujimoto is miles ahead of its contemporaries by combining state-of-the-art features and facilities no other apartments can boast of, with absolutely affordable pricing. From full home Automation, Private Creche, IMAX Cinema, Award-Winning Zaha Hadid Bathrooms, Kohler Kitchens to world-class Interactive Lobby, Squash, Tennis, and many more. The Leonard is offering more for less!⠀⠀⠀

In terms of pricing, the most expensive 4 Bedroom Apartments today in Nigeria are in Bourdillon and Eko Atlantic and their prices range from $935,000 to $3.5millon which is about N420million to N1.5 Billion, while a 4 Bedroom at the LeonardoBySujimoto is selling for N300million for NOW.

However, the 2bed you will be buying for now at 200m will sell for 350m when we launch in November and sell for $1.2m when completed.

NOW is the time to buy!

For further inquiries, contact Dammy on 0809 852 1646 or Joan 0802 761 2327

—————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content

   

