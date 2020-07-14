Connect with us

Music

New Video: Dunsin Oyekan - More Than A Song

Music

New Video: Sola Allyson - Ẹ̀BẸ̀

Music

New EP: Solidstar - My Turn

Music

New EP: Ycee - Quarantunes

Music

New Music: The Cavemen - Anita

Music Promotions Scoop

Coco Brown dazzles in new Photos as She turns a Year Older 🎊

Music

New Music: Deborah Rise - Your Will

BN TV Music

WurlD Ushers in "The New Wurld Order" on Accelerate TV's "The Cover"

Music

Ecool serves up Visualizer for "Onome" feat. Mayorkun, Zlatan & Dremo

Events Music

Get Ready to Enjoy some Amazing Music from Isaac Geralds on BellaNaija's InstaLive

Music

New Video: Dunsin Oyekan – More Than A Song

BellaNaija.com

Published

40 mins ago

 on

Gospel artist Dunsin Oyekan has dropped another captivating worship single, “More Than A Song” along with its official live video.

Speaking about the song, he says:

Worship is more than a song… Friends, this should be our proper response to God’s marvellous mercies, that you surrender yourselves to God to be His sacred, living sacrifices. And live in holiness, experiencing all that delights His heart. For this becomes your genuine expression of Worship.

Watch the live video.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Adefolake Adekola: Disposal of Chemical Waste in Nigeria

Toluse Dove Francis: How to Develop Emotional Muscles

These South African Women Did Not Know They Were Pregnant Until The Day of Delivery

Tolulope Oginni of Transfurd Limited is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Nkiru Ede: My Father is 70 Today!

Advertisement
css.php